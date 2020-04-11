About 3,000 applications submitted to Russian ombudsman over coronavirus outbreak

16:57 10/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 10 (RAPSI) – Russia’s High Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova received about 3,000 applications related to the spread of coronavirus in the last two weeks, she said during a session of the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum 9 ½: The Rule of Corona on Friday.

According to Moskalkova, people complaint that they have not an opportunity to test for coronavirus near their places of living or this service is too expensive. The most part of applications she received from people willing to return home, the ombudsman said.

Russia’s rights commissioner believes it necessary to enshrine in international treaties the states’ obligations to take in their citizens.

St. Petersburg International Legal Forum 9 ½: The Rule of Corona – is a special event exclusively focused on the legal aspects of social life under the conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to its website. Legal responses to the current epidemic challenges are discussed by leading law professionals from all over the world. The Forum 9 ½ is held online.



