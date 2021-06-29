Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
29/06/2021 08:44

News

Print this

Moscow court refuses to detain Chinese citizen suspected of child trafficking

Context
Tags: Human trafficking, Surrogacy, Moscow's Presnensky District Court, China, Russia
16:17 28/06/2021

MOSCOW, June 28 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Presnensky District Court on Monday dismissed an investigator’s motion to place Chinese national Liu Jun on child trafficking allegations, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

The foreign citizen is suspected of human trafficking.

According to investigators, the man may be related to a notorious case over babies allegedly born for sale by surrogate mothers, who were found in one of Moscow’s apartments in 2020.


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Moscow court refuses to detain Chinese citizen suspected of child trafficking

16:17 28/06/2021 Moscow’s Presnensky District Court on Monday dismissed an investigator’s motion to place Chinese national Liu Jun on child trafficking allegations.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Ex-Military and Technical Co-Operation official gets 3 years in jail for bribery mediation

15:59 28/06/2021 Moscow’s Zamoskvoretsky District Court on Monday sentenced ex-head of the 2nd department of the Federal Service for Military and Technical Co-Operation Sergey Garmash to 3 years in high-security penal colony for mediation in bribery.

American student’s 9-year sentence for resistance to Moscow police upheld

17:52 28/06/2021 The Moscow City Court on Monday upheld sentence given to a student from the United States Trevor Reed jailed for 9 years for using violence against Moscow police officers.

Moscow court refuses to detain Chinese citizen suspected of child trafficking

16:17 28/06/2021 Moscow’s Presnensky District Court on Monday dismissed an investigator’s motion to place Chinese national Liu Jun on child trafficking allegations.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100