Moscow court refuses to detain Chinese citizen suspected of child trafficking

© flickr.com/mark sebastian

16:17 28/06/2021

MOSCOW, June 28 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Presnensky District Court on Monday dismissed an investigator’s motion to place Chinese national Liu Jun on child trafficking allegations, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

The foreign citizen is suspected of human trafficking.

According to investigators, the man may be related to a notorious case over babies allegedly born for sale by surrogate mothers, who were found in one of Moscow’s apartments in 2020.



