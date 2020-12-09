Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
09/12/2020 18:07

News

Print this

Human Rights Council official argues against ban on surrogacy services by private clinics

Context
Tags: Human rights, Family, Healthcare, President's Council for Human Rights, Russia
15:04 09/12/2020

MOSCOW, December 9 (RAPSI) – Deputy Chair of Russia’s Presidential Human Rights Council Irina Kirkora has urged not to ban surrogate maternity in Russia, since for many couples it is the only means to have children, according to a statement on the body’s official website.

Russia’s Health Ministry develops a plan envisaging that private medical centers are to be deprived of the right to provide surrogacy services; the proposal was voiced by Ministry official Elena Baibarina at the hearings on amendments to the legislation required to counter the market of fertility treatment tourism hosted by the Civic Chamber. She cited the Ministry statistics demonstrating that currently 424 state clinics and 825 private medical establishments provide fertility treatment nationwide.

The Human Rights Council did not back this initiative. According to the body’s Deputy Chair, it would be unfair to deprive couples of the only available option to have children because of isolated violations registered across private clinics, instead, these services needed to be developed further in the right direction.

Among the required changes, Kirkora said, are the creation of a single register of children born under surrogacy programs, development of proper procedures and formats, licensing of centers providing fertility treatment services, introduction of measures ensuring greater public awareness of the respective activities, provision of surrogacy services to foreign nationals, if recommended by Russian doctors.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Human Rights Council official argues against ban on surrogacy services by private clinics

15:04 09/12/2020 Deputy Chair of Russia’s Presidential Human Rights Council Irina Kirkora has urged not to ban surrogate maternity in Russia, since for many couples it is the only means to have children.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Businessman known for battles with IKEA gets 10 years for tax evasion, fraud attempt

15:53 09/12/2020 A court in the Moscow Region’s town of Solnechnogorsk on Wednesday sentenced businessman Konstantin Ponomarev known for his legal battles with IKEA to 10 years and 2 months in penal colony for attempted fraud and tax evasion.

Bill on individual foreign agent status passes first reading in State Duma

16:02 09/12/2020 The lower house of Russian parliament passed a bill envisaging that individuals engaged in political activities or collection of information in the military-technical sphere may be granted the foreign agent status if receiving financing from abroad in the first reading on Wednesday.

Regional Civic Center of Internet Technologies files complaint against Google with FAS

17:45 09/12/2020 The Regional Civic Center of Internet Technologies (RCCIT) filed a complaint with Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) that Google LLC had violated antitrust legislation as concerned the abuse of its market power.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100