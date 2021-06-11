Legislative proposal to ban surrogacy services for foreigners moves onward in Russia

© flickr.com/ Matt Cunningham

15:10 11/06/2021

MOSCOW, June 11 (RAPSI) – A draft law prohibiting surrogacy services for foreigners has been submitted to Russia’s State Duma.

The bill bans the use of the surrogacy institution in the Russian Federation for foreign citizens and people without citizenship.

In 2020, when the pandemic restrictions were active, Russian investigators were notified of unattended babies born by surrogate mothers and cases of human beings traffic as to such kids, an explanatory note to the initiative reads.

According to the document’s sponsors, investigative bodies launched 25 criminal cases over crimes against minors last year as compared to 17 cases in 2019. Twelve cases reached courts in 2020 as compared to nine cases in 2019. Seven children under the age of one year were recognized as victims in the completed cases as compared to ten minors in 2019.

The ban’s initiators believe surrogate kids from Russia are used by foreigners for sexual abuse.

In April, Russia’s Child Rights Commissioner Anna Kuznetsova said the transfer of Russian children to destination unknown must be stopped.

As for foreign countries, France, Italy, Germany, Austria, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, China, India, Singapore and several U.S. states have totally banned surrogacy services.