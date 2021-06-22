Moscow sets 500 participants cap on mass events in the city

MOSCOW, June 22 (RAPSI) — Moscow authorities introduce restrictions with respect to entertainment and sports events limiting the number of participants thereof to no more than 500 people since June 22, an order of the capital's mayor Sergey Sobyanin reads.

As the order comes in effect, a temporary ban is to be introduced on holding concerts and other entertainment and sports events involving over 500 visitors; it concerns both those held outdoors and within buildings. Fan zones and dance floors must be closed regardless of the number of participants in the events they planned to hold, according to the document.

Sobyanin noted that these restrictions are to be lifted if the organizers could establish "COVID-free" zones and allow to participate only the persons presenting special QR codes confirming vaccination.