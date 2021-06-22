Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
22/06/2021 20:54

News

Print this

Moscow sets 500 participants cap on mass events in the city

Context
Tags: coronavirus, Sergey Sobyanin, Moscow, Russia
17:43 22/06/2021

MOSCOW, June 22 (RAPSI) — Moscow authorities introduce restrictions with respect to entertainment and sports events limiting the number of participants thereof to no more than 500 people since June 22, an order of the capital's mayor Sergey Sobyanin reads. 

As the order comes in effect, a temporary ban is to be introduced on holding concerts and other entertainment and sports events involving over 500 visitors; it concerns both those held outdoors and within buildings. Fan zones and dance floors must be closed regardless of the number of participants in the events they planned to hold, according to the document.

Sobyanin noted that these restrictions are to be lifted if the organizers could establish "COVID-free" zones and allow to participate only the persons presenting special QR codes confirming vaccination.

 

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Moscow sets 500 participants cap on mass events in the city

17:43 22/06/2021 Moscow authorities introduce restrictions with respect to entertainment and sports events limiting the number of participants thereof to no more than 500 people since June 22, an order of the capital's mayor Sergey Sobyanin reads.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Moscow sets 500 participants cap on mass events in the city

17:43 22/06/2021 Moscow authorities introduce restrictions with respect to entertainment and sports events limiting the number of participants thereof to no more than 500 people since June 22, an order of the capital's mayor Sergey Sobyanin reads.

Russia’s Civic Chamber members take part in observing elections in Armenia

15:19 22/06/2021 A delegation of Russia’s Civic Chamber has participated in the monitoring of the process of expression of the will of citizens during the recent parliamentary elections held in Armenia.

An-2 plane pilot sentenced to 4 years for 2019 hard landing

12:05 22/06/2021 A court has sentenced a pilot of the Antonov An-2 plane which hard landed in Russia’s Yakutia in the summer of 2019 to 4 years in penal colony settlement.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100