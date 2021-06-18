Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Restaurants for persons vaccinated against COVID-19 to appear in Moscow

Context
Tags: Vaccination, Ban, Entertainment, coronavirus, Sergey Sobyanin, Moscow, Russia
13:13 18/06/2021

MOSCOW, June 18 (RAPSI) — Starting June 19, in Moscow there are to be opened restaurants that only persons who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus will be able to visit, according to Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin. 

A day before, the mayor said, he had a meeting with Moscow restaurateurs. It was discussed how cafes and restaurants are to organize their work in the current very difficult epidemiological situation. During the meeting, restaurateurs suggested organizing COVID free food service outlets. This experiment is to start on June 19, initially in just one or two dozens restaurants, Sobyanin noted.

Guests of such restaurants will need a QR code confirming vaccination, which is to be download from the website of state services, according to the official website of the Moscow mayor. 

This Wednesday, Moscow chief state sanitary officer Elena Andreyeva issued an ordinance introducing compulsory vaccination against COVID-19 for service workers.

According to the decree, at least 60% of employees must be vaccinated with the first component of the vaccine in service enterprises by July 15, and the same number of employees must receive the second dose of vaccination no later than August 15. A little less than a month is allotted to launch a unified information system about vaccinated service workers - it will start working on July 1. The Moscow health department, in turn, must determine the city's need for vaccines against the virus.  

