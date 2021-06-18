Mass events numbering over 1,000 people banned in Moscow amid COVID-19 outbreak

12:11 18/06/2021

MOSCOW, June 18 (RAPSI) – Curbs on holding of mass events numbering more than 1,000 people are set in Moscow starting June 18 amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to Mayor Sergey Sobyanin.

Theatres and cinemas will operate but mass entertainment events will be suspended, a statement on the Mayor’s official website reads.

Moreover, game rooms in shopping centres and children’s play areas in the city parks will be closed for 10 days, he states.