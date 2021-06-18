Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
18/06/2021 15:23

News

Print this

Mass events numbering over 1,000 people banned in Moscow amid COVID-19 outbreak

Context
Tags: Ban, coronavirus, Sergey Sobyanin, Moscow, Russia
12:11 18/06/2021

MOSCOW, June 18 (RAPSI) – Curbs on holding of mass events numbering more than 1,000 people are set in Moscow starting June 18 amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to Mayor Sergey Sobyanin.

Theatres and cinemas will operate but mass entertainment events will be suspended, a statement on the Mayor’s official website reads.

Moreover, game rooms in shopping centres and children’s play areas in the city parks will be closed for 10 days, he states.

 

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Mass events numbering over 1,000 people banned in Moscow amid COVID-19 outbreak

12:11 18/06/2021 Curbs on holding of mass events numbering more than 1,000 people are set in Moscow starting June 18 amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to Mayor Sergey Sobyanin.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Putin vetoes bill on mass media responsibility for fake news

11:57 18/06/2021 President Vladimir Putin has set a veto on a bill on the responsibility of mass media for distributing fake information approved by Russia’s State Duma and Federation Council.

Restaurants for persons vaccinated against COVID-19 to appear in Moscow

13:13 18/06/2021 Starting June 19, in Moscow there are to be opened restaurants that only persons who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus will be able to visit, according to Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin.

Mass events numbering over 1,000 people banned in Moscow amid COVID-19 outbreak

12:11 18/06/2021 Curbs on holding of mass events numbering more than 1,000 people are set in Moscow starting June 18 amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to Mayor Sergey Sobyanin.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100