Moscow court to consider case over COVID-19 vaccination certificates forgery

© pixabay.com

14:15 16/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 16 (RAPSI) – The Babushkinsky District Court will hear a criminal case over forgery of 12 COVID-19 vaccination certificates, the press service of the Moscow Prosecutor’s Office reports.

It was found that an accused person had published online an offer for sale of the medical documents. When received 12 orders, he prepared the falsified certificates, according to prosecutors. However, he could not give the forged documents to customers as was arrested by police.

The man was charged with fabrication, sale and use of false documents , the statement reads.



