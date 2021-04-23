Returned Russian minors met with relatives – Children’s Ombudsman

© The press service of Russia's Child Rights Commissioner

17:00 23/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 23 (RAPSI) – Children, who had been earlier returned from Syria, met with their relatives, according to Russia’s Child Rights Commissioner Anna Kuznetsova.

The first aircraft of 2020 transferring 44 Russian children from Syria landed in the Moscow Region on April 19.

The minors aged from 2 to 16 years have been transported from refugee camps accompanied by the Minors’ Ombudsman.

The work on the children’s repatriation has been ongoing since 2018. Over 100 minors have been already returned to their homeland with the assistance of Kuznetsova.