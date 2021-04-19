Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Another 44 Russian minors returned from Syria aided by Child Rights Commissioner

10:59 19/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 19 (RAPSI) – The first aircraft of 2020 transferring 44 Russian children from Syria has landed in the Moscow Region, according to the country’s Child Rights Commissioner Anna Kuznetsova has announced.

The minors aged from 2 to 16 years have been transported from refugee camps accompanied by the Minors’ Ombudsman.

The work on the children’s repatriation has been ongoing since 2018. Over 100 minors have been already returned to their homeland with the assistance of Kuznetsova.


