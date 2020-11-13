Рейтинг@Mail.ru
13/11/2020 23:36

Another 31 Russian children to return from Syria – minor’s ombudsman

Tags: Rights of minors, Children rights, Anna Kuznetsova, Syria, Russia
16:32 13/11/2020

MOSCOW, November 13 (RAPSI) – An airplane of the Defense Ministry of Russia with 31 children took off from Syria to the Russian Federation on Friday, the press service of children’s ombudsman Anna Kuznetsova told RAPSI.

The minors are accompanied by Kuznetsova and doctors, according to the statement.

Earlier, Kuznetsova visited Syria and met with the country’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad and Asma al-Assa, the wife of the Syrian President.

Kuznetsova thanked Syrian authorities for cooperation and support in the return of Russian children to their homeland. The parties noted that 102 children were returned from Syria to Russia after their first meeting in September 2019. 

During the meeting with Faisal Mekdad she proposed to create am international commission for monitoring of clearance of rights of minors held in Syrian camps.

Mekdad in turn stated that Russia’s work on the minors’ evacuation from the Republic, including camps located within territories temporarily being beyond the control of the official state authorities, was an example for other countries.

 

Another 31 Russian children to return from Syria – minor's ombudsman

16:32 13/11/2020 An airplane of the Defense Ministry of Russia with 31 children took off from Syria to the Russian Federation on Friday, the press service of children's ombudsman Anna Kuznetsova told RAPSI.
