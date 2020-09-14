Eleven Russian children taken from Syria returned to relatives

© The press service of Russia' Children Rights Commissioner

11:00 14/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 14 (RAPSI) – Eleven Russian children transferred from Syria on Sunday met with their relatives, the press service of Russia’s Children Rights Commissioner Anna Kuznetsova told RAPSI.

They will be taken to Dagestan and Kabardino-Balkaria. Four more minors from Chechnya, Astrakhan and Dagestan are still in a hospital, according to the statement.

Earlier this month, a plane of Russia’s Defense Ministry with fifteen Russian children onboard returned from Syria. During the flight the minors were accompanied by doctors. After the landing they were transferred to an observation center, according to the statement.

This plane carried in particular ill children, Kuznetsova said at that time. Paralyzed boy and girl as well as children with fragment wounds were sent to a hospital.

In August, 26 minors returned from orphanages in Syria’s Damask with the direct assistance of Kuznetsova. This was the first flight after the lifting of the coronavirus restrictions. The children were accompanied by doctors. After all quarantine measures they will be transferred to their relatives.

Currently, the work on the return of a next group of 70 children is underway.



