Twenty six children returned from Syria – Russian child rights commissioner

© The press service of Russia's Children Rights Commissioner

12:02 18/08/2020

MOSCOW, August 18 (RAPSI) - An airplane of Russia’s Defense Ministry with twenty six Russian children onboard returned from Syria overnight into Tuesday, according to the press service of the minors’ ombudsman Anna Kuznetsova.

The children were returned from orphanages in Syria’s Damask with the direct assistance of Kuznetsova, the statement reads.

This was the first flight after the lifting of the coronavirus restrictions. The children were accompanied by doctors. After all quarantine measures they will be transferred to their relatives.



