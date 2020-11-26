Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
26/11/2020 15:45

News

Print this

Russian minors from Syria taken into relatives’ care – Child Rights Commissioner

Context
Tags: Rights of minors, Children rights, Ombudsman, Anna Kuznetsova, Syria, Russia
11:11 26/11/2020

MOSCOW, November 26 (RAPSI) – Children, who had been earlier sent away from Syria to Russia, were taken into their relatives’ care, according to Russia’s Child Rights Commissioner Anna Kuznetsova.

On November 13, an airplane of the Defense Ministry of Russia returned 31 children accompanied by Kuznetsova and doctors to their homeland. After landing the minors were taken to a Moscow hospital for examination and treatment.

The minors returned to Dagestan, Ingushetia, North Ossetia – Alania, Karachay-Cherkessia, Chechnya and Khanty-Mansiisk autonomous district.

The work on return of other Russian children is ongoing. By today, documents concerning about 90 minors have been prepared, the ombudsman has stated.


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Russian minors from Syria taken into relatives’ care – Child Rights Commissioner

11:11 26/11/2020 Children, who had been earlier sent away from Syria to Russia, were taken into their relatives’ care, according to Russia’s Child Rights Commissioner Anna Kuznetsova.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Leader of Russia’s cell of banned Aum Shinrikyo imprisoned for 15 years

13:03 26/11/2020 The South District Military Court has senteced Mikhail Ustyantsev, an organizer of a Russian cell of Aum Shinrikyo organization prohibited in Russia, to 15 years in high-security prison.

Ex-advisor of former Crimean deputy prime minister gets suspended term for bribery

15:10 26/11/2020 Yaroslav Slivka, a former advisor of detained ex-Crimea’s deputy prime minister Vitaly Nakhlupin, has received a 6.5-year suspended sentence, RAPSI has been told in the press service of Moscow’s Dorogomilovsky District Court.

Russia’s State Duma adopts bill on types of remote work

14:58 26/11/2020 The State Duma adopted a bill amending Russia’s Labor Code to the effect that it contained and regulated three types of teleworking and temporary remote work in the third and final reading on Thursday.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100