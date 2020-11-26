Russian minors from Syria taken into relatives’ care – Child Rights Commissioner

© The press service of Russia's Children Rights Commissioner

11:11 26/11/2020

MOSCOW, November 26 (RAPSI) – Children, who had been earlier sent away from Syria to Russia, were taken into their relatives’ care, according to Russia’s Child Rights Commissioner Anna Kuznetsova.

On November 13, an airplane of the Defense Ministry of Russia returned 31 children accompanied by Kuznetsova and doctors to their homeland. After landing the minors were taken to a Moscow hospital for examination and treatment.

The minors returned to Dagestan, Ingushetia, North Ossetia – Alania, Karachay-Cherkessia, Chechnya and Khanty-Mansiisk autonomous district.

The work on return of other Russian children is ongoing. By today, documents concerning about 90 minors have been prepared, the ombudsman has stated.



