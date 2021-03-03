Man accused of assault on policeman at January 31 rally put in detention
18:00 03/03/2021
MOSCOW, March 3 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Presnensky District Court on Wednesday held to place Roman Pichuzhin accused of attack against a police officer during the unauthorized rally on January 31 in detention until April 20, the court’s press service told RAPSI.
The man stands charged with the use of force against a representative of authority,
Reportedly, Pichuzhin is a member of the Moscow district election committee.