Man accused of assault on policeman at January 31 rally put in detention

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

18:00 03/03/2021

MOSCOW, March 3 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Presnensky District Court on Wednesday held to place Roman Pichuzhin accused of attack against a police officer during the unauthorized rally on January 31 in detention until April 20, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

The man stands charged with the use of force against a representative of authority,

Reportedly, Pichuzhin is a member of the Moscow district election committee.



