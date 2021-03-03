One more illegal rally participant to remain in Moscow detention

14:42 03/03/2021

MOSCOW, March 3 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court on Thursday dismissed an appeal filed by the Murmansk Region’s resident Alexander Glushkov against his detention in a case over assault on a police officer at an unauthorized rally in Moscow, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

He will remain in detention until April 3.

According to investigators, on January 23, the accused participating in the illegal rally in central Moscow beat a police officer several times. During interrogation he pleaded guilty.

Unauthorized rallies in support of Navalny were held in Moscow and other Russian cities in late January and early February.



