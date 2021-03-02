Man accused of assault on law enforcement officer at illegal Moscow rally faces trial

17:27 02/03/2021

MOSCOW, March 2 (RAPSI) – A case against Pavel Green-Romanov, a defendant in a case over assault on a National Guard officer at the unauthorized rally in Moscow in late January, has reached court.

The case is to be heard by Moscow’s Meshchansky District Court, its press service has told RAPSI.

According to investigators, the defendant used pepper spray against a National Guard officer on January 31. Green-Romanov pled guilty in full. He is in detention.

Unauthorized rallies in support of Navalny were held in Moscow and other Russian cities in late January and early February.



