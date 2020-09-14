Russian rights activists register about 3,000 pieces of fake news during single voting day

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

12:27 14/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 14 (RAPSI) – About three thousand pieces of fake news about the single election day have been registered over almost two weeks of monitoring, First Deputy Chair of the Coordination Council on Public Oversight of the Voting at Russia’s Civic Chamber Alexander Malkevich informs on Monday.

Although the number of registered violations declined alongside with the number of respective applications, unfortunately, the battleground shifted to social networks where automated technologies were used to massively disseminate manipulative, provocative, and false messages, Malkevich noted at a media briefing organized by the Civic Chamber.

Out of this total number, about one hundred pieces of fake news were serious provocations aimed at destabilization of the general situation, or that in a region, or that in a major population center; fake news mongers pursued to delegitimize the election process and undermine the credibility of the electoral system, the civic activist said.

This year, over 57,000 public observers monitored the elections held on September 11 through 13.