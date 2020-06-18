Number of fakes about Russian Constitution amendments vote ups sixfold in week

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

11:46 18/06/2020

MOSCOW, June 18 (RAPSI) – The number of fake publications about the voting on amendments to Russia’s Constitution increased sixfold in the last week, Chair of the Civic Chamber’s Commission for Information, Mass Media and Communications Alexander Malkevich said Thursday during a meeting of the Constitution amending working group.

In the past two weeks, over 1,500 fake reports were found, he added. A lot of fakes were published on TikTok video platform, according to Malkevich.

In early June, President Vladimir Putin set July 1 as the date of the All-Russian vote on amendments to the Russian Constitution. Residents of Moscow and Niznny Novgorod have an opportunity to vote online.