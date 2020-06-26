Рейтинг@Mail.ru
26/06/2020 12:15

Thirteen fakes and stuffing cases revealed on first Constitution amending vote day

Context
Tags: Legislation, fake news, Constitution, Elections, Public Chamber, Alexander Malkevich, Russia
11:51 26/06/2020

MOSCOW, June 26 (RAPSI) – Thirteen fakes and stuffing cases were revealed on social media platforms on the first day of the Constitution amendments voting, Chair of the Civic Chamber’s Commission for Information, Mass Media and Communications Alexander Malkevich said on Friday.

The Chamber members have been monitoring fakes and other false information on the voting since June 5. In totak, over 250 fake reports were found.

On June 25, the All-Russian voting on amendments to Constitution started in the country and abroad. The main voting day, according to the presidential decree, is July 1; however, citizens may also vote from June 25 to 30. Residents of Moscow and Niznny Novgorod have an opportunity to vote online.

