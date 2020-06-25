Рейтинг@Mail.ru
25/06/2020

Over 30 violations recorded on first Constitution amendments voting day

Constitution, Legislation, Elections, Violation, Public Chamber, Lidia Mikheyeva, Russia
18:06 25/06/2020

MOSCOW, June 25 (RAPSI) – The situation vote observe center revealed 34 violations on the first day of the Constitution amendments voting, the Civic Chamber’s Secretary Lidia Mikheyeva announced Thursday.

The violations include 12 breaches in Russia’s Republic of Buryatia, 7 in Magadan Region, 5 in Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District, 4 in Primorye and other regions. All violations are being checked now, Mikheyeva said.

According to the Civic Chamber’s Secretary, 450,000 people are registered as public observers at the voting. A part of them represent 18 political parties and over 1,600 public organizations.

On June 25, the All-Russian voting on amendments to Constitution started in the country and abroad. The main voting day, according to the presidential decree, is July 1; however, citizens may also vote from June 25 to 30. Residents of Moscow and Niznny Novgorod have an opportunity to vote online.


