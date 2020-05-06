Russian consumer rights agency proposes three stages of lifting COVID-19 restrictions

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

MOSCOW, May 6 (RAPSI) - Head of Russia's consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova on Wednesday proposed to consider the three-stage lifting of restrictions imposed earlier over the coronavirus pandemic.

Methodical recommendations on the matter are being drafted, according to the official.

The first stage envisages lifting of open air sports restrictions resume of operations of trade objects with a limited area of premises.

The second step is to permit family walks and reopening of educational organizations.

And finally, recreational places including parks will be open if the social distance is maintained, Popova said. However, she added that the restrictions might be imposed again if the epidemiological situation worsened.