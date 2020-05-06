Putin orders regions to draft plans on staged lifting of coronavirus restrictions

© Lyudmila Klenko, RAPSI

16:50 06/05/2020

MOSCOW, May 6(RAPSI) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered regional authorities to prepare plans on the staged lifting of restrictions imposed due to the spread of coronavirus infection after May 11.

The President noted that the epidemiological situation is differs in regions. In certain subjects of the country strict restrictionsmust be prolonged; somewhere the staged lift is possible.

However, all steps should be agreed with scientists and other specialists taking into account alleged risks, Putin stated.