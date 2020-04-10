Russian President enforces support measures over coronavirus pandemic

© kremlin.ru

11:41 10/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 10 (RAPSI) – President Vladimir Putin has ordered regional authorities and federal executive bodies to carry out a complex of additional support measures over the spread of coronavirus.

Thus, regional top officials have been ordered to take steps to extra support senior citizens and people at risk as well as institutions and organizations intended for the occupancy by these categories of nationals. Moreover, regional authorities are to determine the list of strategic organizations requiring government support during the epidemic.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade is to increase producing, purchasing, delivering and reserving medical products and equipment taking into account various ways of the coronairus spread.

The Healthcare Ministry of Russia has been ordered along with regions to provide control over medical organizations staffing.