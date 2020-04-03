Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
03/04/2020 18:16

News

Print this

Putin orders Government to draft coronavirus economic impact bailout plan

Context
Tags: coronavirus, Economics, The Central Bank of Russia, Government, Elvira Nabiullina, Mikhail Mishustin, Vladimir Putin, Russia
13:31 03/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 3 (RAPSI) – President Vladimir Putin has ordered the Government to take measures managing the fallout from the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus epidemic, according to the statement published on the Kremlin website.

Thus, the Cabinet of Ministers, regional authorities along with the Central Bank are to take steps to overcome the economic consequeses resulted from the spread of COVID-19 in the Russian Federation. The bailout plan must in particular include measures for stabilization of strategic and city-forming enterprises and industries as well as regional budgets balance; support of small and medium-sized business entities; and minimization of the said consequences for Russian citizens, the list of orders reads.

A first report on the fulfillment of the orders is to be submitted to the President by April 15. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Central Bank Chair Elvira Nabiullina and heads of the regions’ supreme government bodies are assigned to be responsible executives.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Putin orders Government to draft coronavirus economic impact bailout plan

13:31 03/04/2020 President Vladimir Putin has ordered the Government to take measures managing the fallout from the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus epidemic.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Russian medical professionals fighting COVID-19 to receive bonus payments - order

14:47 03/04/2020 President Vladimir Putin on Friday ordered Russian Government to allocate funds from the budget for payment of incentive rewards to healthcare workers providing medical aid to people suffering from coronavirus.

Resident of Russia’s Republic of Bashkortostan fined $200 for self-isolation breach

15:48 03/04/2020 A magistrate judge on Friday fined a resident of Ufa, the capital of Russia’s Republic of Bashkortostan, 15,000 rubles ($200) for breaching the self-isolation order.

Alleged leader of Russia’s Aum Shinrikyo cell goes on trial

15:00 03/04/2020 The South District Military Court will consider a case against Mikhail Ustyantsev, an alleged organizer of a Russian cell of Aum Shinrikyo organization prohibited in Russia.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100