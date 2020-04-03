Putin orders Government to draft coronavirus economic impact bailout plan

© kremlin.ru

13:31 03/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 3 (RAPSI) – President Vladimir Putin has ordered the Government to take measures managing the fallout from the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus epidemic, according to the statement published on the Kremlin website.

Thus, the Cabinet of Ministers, regional authorities along with the Central Bank are to take steps to overcome the economic consequeses resulted from the spread of COVID-19 in the Russian Federation. The bailout plan must in particular include measures for stabilization of strategic and city-forming enterprises and industries as well as regional budgets balance; support of small and medium-sized business entities; and minimization of the said consequences for Russian citizens, the list of orders reads.

A first report on the fulfillment of the orders is to be submitted to the President by April 15. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Central Bank Chair Elvira Nabiullina and heads of the regions’ supreme government bodies are assigned to be responsible executives.