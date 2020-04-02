Putin extends non-working regime in Russia for month over coronavirus outbreak

17:35 02/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 2 (RAPSI) - President Vladimir Putin on Thursday extended non-working days in Russia because of the spread of coronavirus until April 30.

Virologists claim that the epidemic peak has not been overcome in the world yet, according to Putin. That’s why the President took a decision to extend the non-working regime for a month.

As of today, 3,548 coronavirus cases have been registered in Russia; 30 people have died, 235 have recovered.