06/05/2020 18:29

News

Moscow industrial enterprises to resume operations on May 12

Context
Tags: Lockdown, Quarantine, coronavirus, Construction, Vladimir Putin, Sergey Sobyanin, Moscow, Russia
17:15 06/05/2020

MOSCOW, May 6 (RAPSI) - Moscow construction companies and manufacturing enterprises will resume their operation on May 12, the city Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said during the video conference meeting with President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday. 

This would be the first stage of lifting the restrictions imposed as part of the fight against coronavirus in Moscow.

The President supported the initiative.

Earlier Putin ordered regional authorities to develop plans on lifting the coronavirus restrictions through the country. 

