Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
16/04/2020 22:39

News

Print this

Ombudsman Titov urges change aid eligibility criteria of businesses affected by pandemic

Context
Tags: coronavirus, Business, Rights of entrepreneurs, Boris Titov, Russia
18:36 16/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 16 (RAPSI) – Russia’s Business Rights Commissioner Boris Titov proposed to change the current aid eligibility criteria for small and medium-sized businesses (SME) affected by the coronavirus pandemic based on the sphere of economic activities they are engaged in, when addressing an online meeting of regional business ombudsmen.

According to Titov, the current requirements contain a number of formalities and invalidate the scale of potential state aid.

Many problems, the business ombudsman believes, arise because the list of economic activities defined as those most affected by the pandemic is compiled too formalistically; therefore certain businesses engaged in activities similar, but not precisely the same as those on the list, are refused aid.

Titov proposes the respective criteria need to be changed to the effect that all enterprises, irrespective of their activities, are to be defined as affected in case their proceeds fell not less than 30% in comparison with the figures registered over the same period of the preceding year. The second requirement is to be that businesses keep not less than 90% of jobs; the Business Rights Commissioner is sure these proposals, if implemented, will manifold raise the efficiency of state support.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Ombudsman Titov urges change aid eligibility criteria of businesses affected by pandemic

18:36 16/04/2020 Russia’s Business Rights Commissioner Boris Titov proposed to change the current aid eligibility criteria for small and medium-sized businesses (SME) affected by the coronavirus pandemic based on the sphere of economic activities they are engaged in, when addressing an online meeting of regional business ombudsmen.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Russia’s Cabinet submits bill on freeing payments to medics from personal income tax

16:44 16/04/2020 Russia’s government has submitted to the State Duma a bill envisaging to amend the Tax Code so the payments to doctors and medical staff engaged in care of coronavirus-infected patients be not subjected to the personal income tax, according to Cabinet Chair Mikhail Mishustin.

Ombudsman Titov urges change aid eligibility criteria of businesses affected by pandemic

18:36 16/04/2020 Russia’s Business Rights Commissioner Boris Titov proposed to change the current aid eligibility criteria for small and medium-sized businesses (SME) affected by the coronavirus pandemic based on the sphere of economic activities they are engaged in, when addressing an online meeting of regional business ombudsmen.

Property worth $74 million seized from Yugra bank ex-managers

14:43 16/04/2020 The Moscow Commercial Court has ruled in favor of the Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA) seeking to attach cash assets and other properties of former Bank Yugra owner Alexey Khotin, ex-bank board chairman Dmitry Shilyayev, and several corporate bodies worth over 5.5 billion rubles (about $74 million).

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100