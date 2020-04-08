Russian business ombudsman strives for working on digital legal proceedings

15:05 08/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 8 (RAPSI) – Russia’s business ombudsman Boris Titov has forwarded a proposal to creat a working group on the introduction of digital judicial proceedings to the Supreme Court’s Chairman Vyacheslav Lebedev, Titov’s press service reports Wednesday.

The current situation caused by the coronavirus spread requires further introduction of modern information technologies in courts, Titov stresses in his letter.

He points this refers to the judicial procedure digitalisation which is to reduce time and money expenditures of all trial parties; electronic circulation of documents and e-transfer of cases between instances.



