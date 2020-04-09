Attorneys must move through city without restrictions - Moscow business ombudsman

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

13:02 09/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 9 (RAPSI) – Moscow business ombudsman Tatiana Mineyeva has asked the economic issues crisis center to take steps ensuring businessmen with the unhindered access to legal assistance amid the coronavirus pandemic, her press service reports. In particular, she seeks for free movement of attorneys through the city.

According to Mineyeva, it is necessary to grant the lawyers a right to free movement in the city under a special authorization if special passes are introduced and take into account the need for ensuring unrestricted attorneys work when giving the restricition supervising bodies explanations on their duties.

Moreover, the office of Moscow’s business ombudsman proposes postponement of taxes in installments for lawyers, who had not yet paid taxes for 2019 (deadline is April 30), until the end of 2020.

Earlier, Russian Justice Ministry proposed that attorneys and notaries across Russia be given a right to free movement when providing their legal practising certificates in order to grant legal aid during the coronavirus restrictions.

Granting of free movement rights to Russian lawyers will help ensure constitutional guarantees for getting professional legal assistance, the ministry believes.