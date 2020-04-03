Self-isolation extended for female employees of Russian Investigative Committee

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

16:16 03/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 3 (RAPSI) – Female employees of the Russian Investigative Committee will stay home as part of the self-isolation regime until April 30, upon the order of the authority’s Chairman Alexander Bastrykin.

Earlier, women working in the Investigative Committee and its regional units were ordered to be self-isolated until April 6, the Committee’s press service reports.

Moreoever, certain officers from the Investigative Committee offices will work remotely.