02/04/2020 00:38

News

Putin approves special tax regime for self-employed Russians

Tags: Taxes, Self-employed, Legislation, Vladimir Putin, Russia
00:11 02/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 2 (RAPSI) – President Vladimir Putin has extended a special beneficial tax treatment to self-employed persons across Russia. The law’s version signed by the President has been published on the official website of legal information.

Previously, such a regime applied to the individual earners only in 23 regions.

The law is aimed to give more citizens an opportunity to do business in more comfortable conditions choosing the special beneficial tax regime called “Earned income tax”, an explanatory to the document reads.

Under the law, Russian regions would be authorized to introduce by themselves the tax for self-employed.

The initiative has been sponsored by the chair of the State Duma Committee on Budget and Taxes Andrey Makarov and senator Nikolay Zhuravlev.

