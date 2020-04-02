Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Moscow residents to be fined for breaching self-isolation regime

Tags: Violation, Fine, coronavirus, Quarantine, Sergey Sobyanin, Moscow, Russia
17:56 02/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 2 (RAPSI) – Moscow authorities have fixed fines for violators of the self-isolation regime, according to the order of Mayor Sergey Sobyanin.

Failure to fulfil the requirements related to the spread of coronavirus would result in fines of up to 4,000 rubles. Repeated violations are to be punished with fines of up to 5,000 rubles (about $65).

If a self-isolation regime is violated with the use of a car, violators are to be fined also 5,000 rubles.

According to the Mayor’s decree, Moscow residents will be controlled by the electronic location monitoring and the city’s video monitoring system.

In late March, residents of Moscow and Moscow Region were ordered to self-isolation and banned from leaving their places of living without the serious need, excluding medical aid, grocery shopping, visiting nearest pharmacies and dog walking near home.

