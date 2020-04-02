Рейтинг@Mail.ru
02/04/2020 16:37

Most of Russians observe coronavirus prevention measures - poll

Tags: coronavirus, Statistics, All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center, Russia
15:39 02/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 2 (RAPSI) – Russian citizens apply nearly all required measures to prevent getting the coronavirus infection, including stay home, mask use and handwashing, according to the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center.

The opinion poll was conducted from March 26 to 30 and touched 1,600 Russian nationals elder than 18 years.

According to the survey, 70% of people limited their contacts with other people and self-isolated. More than 60% regularly wash hands and use sanitizers; 21% of the pollees use masks or respirators; 15% of Russians perform disinfection and ventilate rooms.

However, only 12% of respondents avoid crowds including in public transport.


