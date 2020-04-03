Russian medical professionals fighting COVID-19 to receive bonus payments - order

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

14:47 03/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 3 (RAPSI) – President Vladimir Putin on Friday ordered Russian Government to allocate funds from the budget for payment of incentive rewards to healthcare workers providing medical aid to people suffering from coronavirus.

Putin told the Cabinet of Ministers that all health medical professionals giving treatment to COVID-19 positive citizens and those, who control the health of people at risk, must receive additional incentive payments.

Moreover, incentive rewards are to be also stipulated for the employess of Russia’s consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor and lower organizations involved in the detection of COVID-19 infectees, the order reads.