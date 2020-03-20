Coronavirus prevention working group created in Russian Investigative Committee

MOSCOW, March 20 (RAPSI) – A working group on the prevention of spread of the coronavirus infection has been created in the Russian Investigative Committee upon the order of its chair Alexander Bastrykin.

According to the Investigative Committee’s press service, chiefs of the central office’s departments and directorates located in federal regions will enter the group under the leadership of a head of the personnel administration.

The group members will be authorized to take all necessary organizational steps aimed to combat the new coronavirus infection, a news release published on the Investigative Committee’s website reads.