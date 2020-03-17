Russia puts restrictions on foreigners’ entry into country due to coronavirus

MOSCOW, March 17 (RAPSI) – Russia’s Cabinet decided to temporarily restrict entrance of foreign nationals and persons without citizenship to the country from March 18 to May 1, according to the government’s press service.

The emigration control decision has been taken to ensure state safety, protect people’s health and contain a coronavirus outbreak.

Exception to this rule applies where foreigners are members of diplomatic missions and consular offices working in Russia, official delegations, air, sea, train crews, people permanently living in Russia or coming to the funeral of close relatives, the statement reads.

According to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, actions taken by Russia are essential, temporal and conform to the World Health Organization’s guidelines.



