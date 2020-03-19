Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Journalists, audience denied admittance to Moscow courts due to coronavirus

Tags: Court, Ban, coronavirus, Moscow City Court, Supreme Court, Moscow, Russia
MOSCOW, March 19 (RAPSI) – Starting March 19, Moscow courts restricted presence of journalists and audience at hearings because of the coronavirus epidemic, the Moscow City Court’s press service told RAPSI on Thursday.

The restriction is set for those who are not a party to a trial until April 10, a representative of the court said.

Court spokespersons will promptly submit information on trials to journalists. There will be also online translations of the most important hearings.

On March 18, the Supreme Court’s Presidium ordered prohibition of visitors’ attendance to courts.

