Obligatory wearing of gloves reversed in Moscow’s public spaces

© flickr.com/ Jernej Furman

10:36 30/07/2021

MOSCOW, July 30 (RAPSI) – Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin on Friday signed a decree lifting the order to wear gloves in public spaces, including transport and shops, according to his press service.

Due to mass vaccination and other preventive measures, the number of new cases of coronavirus infection and number of admissions to hospital decreased by 2.2 and 1.6 times respectively as compared to the second half of June.

However, wearing of masks in public areas remains obligatory, the document reads.