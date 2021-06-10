Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
10/06/2021 18:41

News

Print this

State Duma adopts bill on geolocation data use in search for missing persons

Context
Tags: Legislation, Communications, Search, State Duma, Russian Federation
17:35 10/06/2021

MOSCOW, June 10 (RAPSI) – State Duma lawmakers adopted amendments to the Law Concerning Investigative Activities permitting the use of geolocation data in order to facilitate search for missing persons in the third and final reading on Thursday.

Under the bill, mobile operators would be obliged to provide data on the mobile subscribers’ geolocation without court rulings for the operative search of missing people.

In March, a coordinator of LizaAlert search and rescue team Oleg Leonov told President Vladimir Putin about the bill. According to Leonov, the draft law is undergoing the second reading in the State Duma. If the initiative is adopted, about 6,000 human lives can be saved, he said.

Putin backed the initiative and expressed confidence that the document would be passed if there were no pitfalls in it.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

State Duma adopts bill on geolocation data use in search for missing persons

17:35 10/06/2021 State Duma lawmakers adopted amendments to the Law Concerning Investigative Activities permitting the use of geolocation data in order to facilitate search for missing persons in the third and final reading on Thursday.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Prosecutor General asked to intervene in situation with war burials desecration

18:07 10/06/2021 Russia’s Civic Chamber has appealed to the Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov requesting to check the situation with the desecration of burials dated back to the Great Patriotic War in the Tosno District of the Leningrad Region.

Former top managers of VIM Airlines granted release in fraud case

16:58 10/06/2021 Moscow’s Meshchansky District Court on Thursday ordered release of ex-CEO of VIM Airlines Alexander Kochnev and ex-chief accountant of the air carrier Yekaterina Panteleyeva due to the actual sentence completion in a fraud case.

State Duma adopts bill on geolocation data use in search for missing persons

17:35 10/06/2021 State Duma lawmakers adopted amendments to the Law Concerning Investigative Activities permitting the use of geolocation data in order to facilitate search for missing persons in the third and final reading on Thursday.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100