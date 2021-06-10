State Duma adopts bill on geolocation data use in search for missing persons

17:35 10/06/2021

MOSCOW, June 10 (RAPSI) – State Duma lawmakers adopted amendments to the Law Concerning Investigative Activities permitting the use of geolocation data in order to facilitate search for missing persons in the third and final reading on Thursday.

Under the bill, mobile operators would be obliged to provide data on the mobile subscribers’ geolocation without court rulings for the operative search of missing people.

In March, a coordinator of LizaAlert search and rescue team Oleg Leonov told President Vladimir Putin about the bill. According to Leonov, the draft law is undergoing the second reading in the State Duma. If the initiative is adopted, about 6,000 human lives can be saved, he said.

Putin backed the initiative and expressed confidence that the document would be passed if there were no pitfalls in it.