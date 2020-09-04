Рейтинг@Mail.ru
04/09/2020 21:42

State Duma Committee backs bill on use of geolocation data in search for missing persons

Context
Tags: Searches, Legislation, Communications, State Duma, Russia
17:54 04/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 4 (RAPSI) – The State Duma Committee on Security and Anticorruption has backed a bill aimed at permitting the use of geolocation data in order to facilitate search for missing persons, according to its Chair Vasily Piskarev.

Earlier, the lower house of the Russian Parliament adopted a similar law making it possible to search for missing children with the use of geolocation data, with certain corrections, we are proposing to extend the provisions of that law setting forth that in the course of investigative activities law enforcers are to inform a court and obtain a respective decision within 48 hours, Piskarev says.

In July 2019, the State Duma approved amendments to a law enforcement operations act permitting to use the data contained in their mobile devices.

State Duma Committee backs bill on use of geolocation data in search for missing persons

