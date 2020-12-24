Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
24/12/2020 05:10

News

Print this

State Duma introduces tougher penalties for violations of law on foreign agents

Context
Tags: Human rights, Legislation, Foreign Agents Law, State Duma, Russia
15:48 23/12/2020

MOSCOW, December 23 (RAPSI) – The State Duma has approved in the third and final reading a bill criminalizing willful evasion of responsibility to present documents necessary for registration as a foreign agent, according to a statement published on the official website of the lower house of Russia’s Parliament.

The document envisages punishments for failure to present the required data ranging from fines up to 300,000 rubles ($4,000), or equal to the amount of salaries or other incomes of the person convicted for such a violation received over a period up to 2 years, or compulsory community service for up to 480 hours, or corrective labor for up to 2 years, or imprisonment for the same time, the statement reads.

Similar punishments are to be applied for violations of the procedures governing the activities of foreign mass media designated as foreign agents, or established by such Russian legal persons functioning as foreign agents.

Repeated failures to submit applications for registration as foreign agents or present reports about respective activities by persons earlier brought to administrative liability for such failures entail similar fines, community service, or imprisonment for up to 5 years.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

State Duma introduces tougher penalties for violations of law on foreign agents

15:48 23/12/2020 The State Duma has approved in the third and final reading a bill criminalizing willful evasion of responsibility to present documents necessary for registration as a foreign agent.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Russia’s State Duma adopts bill on increased use of biometrics system

14:17 23/12/2020 The State Duma had approved in the third and final reading a bill on increased use of the Unified Biometric Identification System, Chairman of the Association of Russian Lawyers Vladimir Gruzdev told RAPSI on Wednesday.

State Duma introduces tougher penalties for violations of law on foreign agents

15:48 23/12/2020 The State Duma has approved in the third and final reading a bill criminalizing willful evasion of responsibility to present documents necessary for registration as a foreign agent.

Moscow municipal lawmaker Galyamina gets 2-year suspended term for rally rules breaches

17:50 23/12/2020 Moscow’s municipal lawmaker Yulia Galyamina on Wednesday received a 2-year suspended sentence for repeated violations of rally holding regulations.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100