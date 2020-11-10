Russia’s Cabinet proposes to tighten regulation of NGOs acting as foreign agents

12:26 10/11/2020

MOSCOW, November 9 (RAPSI) – Russia’s Government has brought a bill toughening requirements to the activities of foreign NGOs and organizations acting as foreign agents before the State Duma.

The draft law extends the concept of foreign sources, prohibits registration of structural divisions of foreign NGOs in households, introduces additional basis for unscheduled inspections and obliges noncommercial organizations functioning as foreign agents and their units to submit programs and documents constituting grounds for running events and performance report to the Justice Ministry of Russia, an explanatory note to the document reads.

The initiative’s authors believe the proposed amendments will protect human rights and freedoms as well as state interests.



