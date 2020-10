League of Voters NGO added to Russia's foreign agent register

16:54 28/10/2020

MOSCOW, October 28 (RAPSI) – The Justice Ministry of Russia on Wednesday added the League of Voters Foundation to the list of NGOs acting as foreign agents, the Ministry’s press service told RAPSI.

The NGO entered the register after an unscheduled documentary audit conducted by the Justice Ministry.

The League of Voters Foundation was founded in 2012 by journalist Sergey Parkhomenko.