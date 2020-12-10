Рейтинг@Mail.ru
10/12/2020

Russian President urges to build up concept of human rights protection in cyberspace

Tags: Artificial intelligence, Internet, President's Council for Human Rights, Government, Vladimir Putin, Russia
17:17 10/12/2020

MOSCOW, December 10 (RAPSI) – President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia’s Government and Human Rights Council would be instructed to build up in cooperation a concept of human rights protection in the cyberdomain.

On Thursday, the Head of the State hosts a meeting with human rights advocates.

According to Putin, the corresponding work is already ongoing in the Cabinet. However, he believes human rights advocates must also take part in it.

Earlier, the Human Rights Council’s member Kirill Kabanov asked the President to order the Government to start working on the concept of human rights and interests protection in the cyberspace and the project roadmap. Kabanov claims it is necessary to improve digital competence, cyber security skills and digital hygiene of Russian nationals. The concept of artificial intelligence could not be adopted without these conditions.


Russian President urges to build up concept of human rights protection in cyberspace

17:17 10/12/2020 President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia's Government and Human Rights Council would be instructed to build up in cooperation a concept of human rights protection in the cyberdomain.
Russian President urges to build up concept of human rights protection in cyberspace

17:17 10/12/2020 President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia's Government and Human Rights Council would be instructed to build up in cooperation a concept of human rights protection in the cyberdomain.

