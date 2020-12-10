Putin: CEPEJ calls Russian system of justice most effective

17:01 10/12/2020

MOSCOW, December 10 (RAPSI) - European Commission for the Efficiency of Justice (CEPEJ) in its report recognized Russian legal system as one of the most effective in Europe, President of Russia Vladimir Putin said during the meeting with members of the Human Rights Council on Thursday.

The President believes the matter cannot rest here. If certain violations are ignored they can assume a mass character that is unacceptable, he said and proposed to work at creation of a special human rights court in Russia.

Such institutions require funding and certain changes in the system, Putin stated.



