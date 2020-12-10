Prison population decreased by 50% in Russia - President

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

15:20 10/12/2020

MOSCOW, December 10 (RAPSI) – President Vladimir Putin announced Thursday that prison population decreased twice in Russia.

On Thursday, Putin hosts annual meeting with the members of Russia’s Presidential Council for Human Rights.

According to the President, the number of inmates decreased by 50%, while the number of detainees lowered by 75%.

Earlier, human rights advocate Eva Merkacheva reported decrease in the prison population from 1.2 million to 500,000 people that is a big gain towards the humanization of criminal legislation.