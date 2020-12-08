Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Bill on remote work enacted into law in Russia

Context
Tags: Distant work, Legislation, Vladimir Putin, Russian Federation
14:30 08/12/2020

MOSCOW, December 8 (RAPSI) – Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a bill amending Russia’s Labor Code to the effect that it contained and regulated three types of teleworking and temporary remote work into law on Tuesday, according to the official website of legal information.

The State Duma passed the legislative proposal on November 26.

The types of remote work to be defined in the Labor Code are direct distant working, temporary distant working and a combination of these two types of teleworking.

The amendments are to regulate the working time of those employed on homesourcing terms, so they could not be under the necessity to respond to calls or messages of employers around the clock.

Thus, according to the initiative, it is envisaged to introduce rules governing interaction between employees and employers via electronic communications outside hours similar to those on overtime work as concerns pay.

Besides, the law defines regulatory mechanisms as to formalities pertaining to the terms, making and termination of labor contracts for teleworking, sets forth other specifics of remote work, its timetable, the situations where employees may be required to temporary work remotely and on what terms.

The combination of permanent and temporary teleworking, the authors of the document believe, gives employees and employers more leeway as to their relations and organization of interaction.


