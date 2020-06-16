Рейтинг@Mail.ru
16/06/2020

Russia’s lawmakers propose to register three types of remote work in Labor Code

Tags: Labor rights, employment, Legislation, State Duma, Russia
16:38 16/06/2020

MOSCOW, June 16 (RAPSI) – The State Duma is to discuss a bill amending Russia’s Labor Code to the effect that it contained and regulated three types of teleworking and temporary remote work, according to the United Russia political party’s parliamentary leader Sergey Neverov.

The document has been published on the database of the lower house of Russia’s parliament; its authors are Chair of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin, Chair of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko and a number of other members of parliament.

The types of remote work to be defined in the Labor Code are direct distant working, temporary distant working and a combination of these two types of teleworking, Neverov notes.

The parliamentary leader has also observed that the amendments are to regulate the working time of those employed on homesourcing terms, so they could not be under the necessity to respond to calls or messages of employers around the clock.

Thus, according to the explanatory note to the bill, it is envisaged to introduce rules governing interaction between employees and employers via electronic communications outside hours similar to those on overtime work as concerns pay.

Besides, the bill defines regulatory mechanisms as to formalities pertaining to the terms, making and termination of labor contracts for teleworking, sets forth other specifics of remote work, its timetable, the situations where employees may be required to temporary work remotely and on what terms.

The combination of permanent and temporary teleworking, the authors of the bill believe, gives employees and employers more leeway as to their relations and organization of interaction.

