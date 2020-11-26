Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
26/11/2020 15:45

News

Print this

Russia’s State Duma adopts bill on types of remote work

Context
Tags: Distant work, Legislation, State Duma, Russia
14:58 26/11/2020

MOSCOW, November 26 (RAPSI) - The State Duma adopted a bill amending Russia’s Labor Code to the effect that it contained and regulated three types of teleworking and temporary remote work in the third and final reading on Thursday, according to the official website of the lower house of parliament.

The types of remote work to be defined in the Labor Code are direct distant working, temporary distant working and a combination of these two types of teleworking.

The amendments are to regulate the working time of those employed on homesourcing terms, so they could not be under the necessity to respond to calls or messages of employers around the clock.

Thus, according to the explanatory note to the bill, it is envisaged to introduce rules governing interaction between employees and employers via electronic communications outside hours similar to those on overtime work as concerns pay.

Besides, the bill defines regulatory mechanisms as to formalities pertaining to the terms, making and termination of labor contracts for teleworking, sets forth other specifics of remote work, its timetable, the situations where employees may be required to temporary work remotely and on what terms.

The combination of permanent and temporary teleworking, the authors of the bill believe, gives employees and employers more leeway as to their relations and organization of interaction.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Russia’s State Duma adopts bill on types of remote work

14:58 26/11/2020 The State Duma adopted a bill amending Russia’s Labor Code to the effect that it contained and regulated three types of teleworking and temporary remote work in the third and final reading on Thursday.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Leader of Russia’s cell of banned Aum Shinrikyo imprisoned for 15 years

13:03 26/11/2020 The South District Military Court has senteced Mikhail Ustyantsev, an organizer of a Russian cell of Aum Shinrikyo organization prohibited in Russia, to 15 years in high-security prison.

Ex-advisor of former Crimean deputy prime minister gets suspended term for bribery

15:10 26/11/2020 Yaroslav Slivka, a former advisor of detained ex-Crimea’s deputy prime minister Vitaly Nakhlupin, has received a 6.5-year suspended sentence, RAPSI has been told in the press service of Moscow’s Dorogomilovsky District Court.

Russia’s State Duma adopts bill on types of remote work

14:58 26/11/2020 The State Duma adopted a bill amending Russia’s Labor Code to the effect that it contained and regulated three types of teleworking and temporary remote work in the third and final reading on Thursday.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100